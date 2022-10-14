New lead for Covid-19 vaccination programme in Jersey

Nneka Nlewedim-Okafor will be the new head of the Covid-19 vaccination programme

Jersey is set to welcome a new head of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

On Monday, the current head of the programme, Emma Baker, will start a new role in the Strategic Population, Planning, and Performance department as a senior health protection nurse advisor.

She will be succeeded by Nneka Nlewedim-Okafor.

The States said Ms Nlewedim-Okafor had more than 20 years of experience in nursing and caring for children and young people, and had led on the children’s immunisation programmes, including flu and Covid-19.

'﻿Continuing the success'

Deputy Karen Wilson, minister for health and social services, said: “I would like to thank Emma for her incredible hard work this year.

"She has flourished in continuing the success of our Covid-19 vaccination programme and has been dedicated in leading the spring and autumn booster campaigns."

Ms Wilson wished Ms Nlewedim-Okafor well in her new role.

Ms Baker said it had been a privilege to lead on the vaccination programme since the beginning of the year.