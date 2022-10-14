New lead for Covid-19 vaccination programme in Jersey
At a glance
The Covid-19 programme in Jersey will have a new head from Monday
Nneka Nlewedim-Okafor has more than 20 years of experience in nursing and has led several children's immunisation programmes
The current head of the programme, Emma Baker, said it had been a privilege to lead the programme
Jersey is set to welcome a new head of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.
On Monday, the current head of the programme, Emma Baker, will start a new role in the Strategic Population, Planning, and Performance department as a senior health protection nurse advisor.
She will be succeeded by Nneka Nlewedim-Okafor.
The States said Ms Nlewedim-Okafor had more than 20 years of experience in nursing and caring for children and young people, and had led on the children’s immunisation programmes, including flu and Covid-19.
'Continuing the success'
Deputy Karen Wilson, minister for health and social services, said: “I would like to thank Emma for her incredible hard work this year.
"She has flourished in continuing the success of our Covid-19 vaccination programme and has been dedicated in leading the spring and autumn booster campaigns."
Ms Wilson wished Ms Nlewedim-Okafor well in her new role.
Ms Baker said it had been a privilege to lead on the vaccination programme since the beginning of the year.