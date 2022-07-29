Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash
A motorcyclist has suffered serious injuries in a crash on a Derbyshire roundabout.
The police were called to the collision on the Watchorn roundabout, Alfreton at about 12:30 BST on Saturday.
They arrived to find a blue Audi and grey Kawasaki motorbike had collided.
A man in his 60s, who was riding the motorbike, was left with significant, serious injuries and remains in hospital receiving treatment, police said.
The crash happened at the roundabout's junction with the A61.
Police are now appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.