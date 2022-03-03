Church popular with Outlander fans to close
At a glance
An Inverness riverside landmark popular with Outlander fans is to be closed and sold off.
Old High Church is one of the city's most historic buildings.
The Church of Scotland is to hold a special service on Friday to formally close it as a place of worship.
Discussions are ongoing about the future of military memorabilia inside the building and its organ.
One of Inverness' most historic buildings - and a popular site with Outlander fans - is to close.
Old High Church is a landmark on the banks of the River Ness.
Fans of the Outlander series, which is largely set in 18th Century Scotland, have an interest in the church due to its long history and a connection to 1746's Battle of Culloden.
It is to be formally closed as a place of worship in a special service on Friday.
The Church of Scotland property is to eventually be sold.
'Always painful'
In 2003, a union was formed between Old High Church and Inverness' St Stephen's Church and the congregation had to decide which building they wanted to keep because it was "not financially viable" to maintain two kirks.
A congregational vote was held last September and members voted to close the Old High building by 179 votes to 71.
The Church of Scotland said its general trustees were always happy to explore ways in which church buildings of a historical nature might have a life beyond ecclesiastical use, and this included entering into discussions with community bodies and heritage organisations.
It added that under charity law, there was a duty to attempt to obtain best value for any building which it sold.
Inverness Presbytery clerk, Rev Trevor Hunt, said: “It is always painful to close a church building but the kirk session of the charge decided that they would go in this direction and took the matter to the congregation who voted.
“A clear majority were in favour of closing the church, the decision was brought to the presbytery which approved the closure and the general trustees raised no objection.”
Old High Church has a long association with the regiments of the Cameron and Queen’s Own Highlanders.
Discussions are ongoing around the future of military memorabilia inside the church, and also what happens to its organ.
Old High Church was built using parts of a medieval kirk that had stood on the site.
The mound on which the church was constructed is believed to be the site where Irish missionary St Columba converted King Brude in 565.
The saint is also wrapped in the mythology of the Loch Ness Monster.
An account of the missionary's life thought to have been written in the 7th Century tells of him encountering a strange beast in the River Ness.
Outlander follows the adventures of World War Two nurse Claire, played by Caitriona Balfe, and Sam Heughan's 18th Century Jacobite Highlander Jamie Fraser.
It is based on the books of author Diana Gabaldon and broadcasts on Amazon Prime in the UK.