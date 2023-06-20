Traffic wardens in Brighton and Hove are to be issued with body-worn cameras.

The decision was made due to wardens being targetted with “unacceptable levels of verbal abuse and violence”, Brighton & Hove City Council said.

The cameras will aim to capture video and audio evidence to support prosecutions against anyone who is violent or abusive towards them.

Civil Enforcement Officers (CEOs), known more commonly as traffic wardens, will begin wearing the cameras from 3 July.