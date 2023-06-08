There has been a "minor" seawater leak at a naval base in Plymouth where 13 decommissioned nuclear submarines are stored.

A £3m contract has been awarded to repair the leak.

The contract for 3 Basin at Devonport, external dockyard is to "restore 3 Basin access and egress point capability for vessels to its original leak free intent".

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) said there was no environmental risk from the leak.