Aurigny's online booking system will be unavailable for about 20 hours because of an IT upgrade.

The Guernsey based airline said it would not be possible to make or change any bookings from Wednesday evening.

It said bookings were expected to resume on Thursday from 14:30pm BST.

Commercial director, Malcolm Coupar, said: "The system migration is another step in our plan to future-proof Aurigny and to expand our working relationship with airlines such as Emirates and British Airways."