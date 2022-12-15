A 29-year-old man who died after being Tasered by police had allegedly assaulted an officer, investigators said.

Sali Byberi died at an address in Clockhouse Way, Braintree, at about 13:15 GMT on Monday 21 November.

Essex Police said it notified the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) which has launched an investigation.

It said it had obtained body-worn camera footage.