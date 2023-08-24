Rat Pack star's ring sold at auction
At a glance
Jewellery that once belonged to Sammy Davis Jr has been sold at auction
The gold ring embossed with a yellow-brown 10.75ct diamond was said to be one of the entertainer's favourites
The singer, actor and civil rights campaigner has been photographed wearing the ring at many points during his career
- Published
A ring worn by one of America's biggest stars has sold at auction for more than £68,000.
The gold ring with a brownish-yellow 10.75ct diamond was worn by Sammy Davis Jr at various moments throughout his career, including in 1973 at the White House when then president Richard Nixon hosted the star.
Bidding started at £35,000 at Fellows auctioneers in Birmingham on Thursday and the jewellery was sold along with a collection of photos of the entertainer.
The UK-based vendor originally bought the ring from an auction in the US in 2021, Fellows said.
The singer, actor and civil rights campaigner has been photographed wearing the ring on his index and little finger.
The White House event, titled An Evening with Sammy Davis Jr", marked the first time an African-American family was invited to spend the night at the presidential residence.
Davis Jr, who was well known for performing alongside other members of the Rat Pack group - the likes of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Peter Lawford and Joey Bishop - died in 1990, aged 64.
The ring had an estimated value of £70,000, auctioneers said ahead of the sale.
It sold for £68,900 including fees after reaching a hammer price of £53,000, Fellows said.