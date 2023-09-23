Boy, 16, charged with murder after fatal stabbing
- Published
A 16-year-old boy has been charged with murder after a man died in a double stabbing.
Omar Khan, 38, from Leicester Road in Luton, died after being stabbed in the Sundon Park area of the town at about 01:55 BST on 16 September.
A woman was taken to hospital for treatment of stab wounds.
The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, is also charged with causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon.
He was remanded in custody by Luton magistrates on Friday and is due to appear at Luton Crown Court on Monday.
A 17-year-old boy, from Luton was arrested on Friday on suspicion of murder and GBH and is being questioned, Bedfordshire Police said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, external, Instagram, external and Twitter, external. If you have a story for us, email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk, external or get in touch via WhatsApp on 0800 169 1830