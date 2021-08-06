Second Sheffield Children's Hospital art trail bear sculpture vandalised
A second giant bear statue put on display in Sheffield as part of a charity arts trail has been damaged.
The Steampunk Bear, one of 61 sculptures in the city centre, has had its glasses broken.
Last week, the Be Nice & Be Together bear was broken off its base, with vandals being blamed for the damage.
The Children's Hospital Charity, which will auction off the bears to raise money for a new cancer ward, said it was important they were looked after.
City Taxis, who sponsored the Steampunk Bear, said it was "sad" to see the damage inflicted on the statue outside Sheffield Cathedral.
A bandage has been placed on the broken part of the sculpture until it can be fixed by the charity team.
On Sunday, the Be Nice & Be Together bear on The Moor was found damaged at the base after being vandalised.
It was taken away to be fixed, the charity said at the time.
The art trail has been set up to raise money for the hospital charity which hopes to built a new cancer and leukaemia ward at Sheffield Children's Hospital.
The bears are sponsored by local businesses and painted by artists or the community.
They will then be auctioned alongside 100 smaller bears which have been designed by schools, local businesses and organisations.
Sophie Coburn, corporate partnerships officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity, said her team was working hard to repair the damage.
"Every bear will be auctioned off at the end of the trail to raise vital funds to build the new Cancer and Leukaemia Ward at Sheffield Children’s, so it is important they are well looked after during the trail."