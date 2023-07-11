Support packages for islanders following three major incidents in Jersey is to be extended, the government has announced.

Psychological help was put in place in the aftermath of the explosion at a block of flats and the sinking of the L'Ecume II fishing boat in December and serious flooding in January.

All islanders will now be able to access psychological support, which had previously been offered "on a targeted basis" to those deemed to be in "urgent need".

Ministers have agreed for the support packages to be in place for the next five years.