At least two dolphins died after a group of up to 50 avoided a mass stranding in the Highlands at the weekend.

The bottlenose dolphins were seen in shallow water in the Cromarty Firth on Saturday.

Most of the group were able to reach the safety of deeper water on a tide, but two were found dead.

On Monday, conservationists and scientists were following up on a report that a third dolphin had died.

The group was spotted in the Moray Firth on Friday, then swam into the Cromarty Firth, where dolphins have become stranded before in the more sheltered and shallower water.