The council's highways department said it had no problem with the farm going ahead, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

But Barby and Onley Parish Council has objected to the project because of concerns about its visual impact and amount of traffic it could create.

The Canal and Rivers Trust has also opposed it, saying the solar panels would be "highly visual intrusions" and would be visible to people using the nearby Grand Union Canal and its towpath.

It said landscaping around the farm should be undertaken if the planning application was approved.

Neighbouring Rugby Borough and Warwickshire County councils, and the Environment Agency, did not object to the plans.

Kilsby Parish Council said it approved in principle but that it was "regrettable" that another site could not be used.

Officers will ask West Northamptonshire Council's strategic planning committee to give delegated powers to its assistant director of planning Stephanie Gilbrat to approve the project.