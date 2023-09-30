Campaigners have gathered in Princetown, Devon, calling on Prince Willian to return more of Dartmoor back to nature.

The Prince of Wales became the Duke of Cornwall when his father ascended the throne. The Duchy owns parts of the moor.

About 200 protestors said they wanted to see nature fully restored on the predominantly farmed land - or for the Royal land to be returned to public ownership.

A spokesperson for The Duchy of Cornwall said "sustainable stewardship" was "at the heart of everything the Duchy does".