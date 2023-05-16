Stabbing in city centre prompts police inquiry
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Brighton.
A 34-year-old man reported being assaulted by a group in Pavilion Gardens shortly before 16:30 BST on Saturday, Sussex Police said.
He received treatment to an injury to his back which was thought to be a stab wound.
Police said a report was also received of a fight involving a group of about four people at the basketball court near Brighton's i360 tower, which officers believe may be linked.
Det Insp Neil Phillips said: “Both of these incidents took place in the middle of the day during a busy Saturday afternoon.
“This is understood to be an isolated incident and I would like to reassure the public that there is no wider risk of harm.”
Police have asked those who witnessed or have information about the incidents to come forward.
