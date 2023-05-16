Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in Brighton.

A 34-year-old man reported being assaulted by a group in Pavilion Gardens shortly before 16:30 BST on Saturday, Sussex Police said.

He received treatment to an injury to his back which was thought to be a stab wound.

Police said a report was also received of a fight involving a group of about four people at the basketball court near Brighton's i360 tower, which officers believe may be linked.