Man charged with murder of missing woman
- Published
A man has been charged with murder following the disappearance of a woman in east London.
Suma Begum, 24, was reported missing from an address in Orchard Place, Tower Hamlets, on 30 April.
Aminan Rahman, 45, of Orchard Place has been charged with her murder, the Metropolitan Police said.
He is due to appear at Barkingside Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
