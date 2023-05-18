'Larger than life' motorcyclist died in crash
Tributes have been paid to a 46-year-old motorcyclist who was killed in a crash involving a Ford Transit van.
Bedfordshire Police said Lee Bozier-Lown, 46, from Clifton, was pronounced dead at the scene, at about 09:00 BST on Thursday, 11 May, on Cambridge Road, Dunton.
His family said he was "larger than life" and would be "deeply missed".
A man in his 20s, arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to stop has been released on police bail, police said.
In a statement his family said: "He was loving, caring and supportive, full of fun and a character that was larger than life.
"He would do anything for anyone and brought people together.
"He will be deeply missed by his family and friends."
Det Sgt Craig Wheeler said: "We are appealing for anyone that was travelling along Cambridge Road around the time of the incident, or anyone that witnessed the incident itself to come forward."
He asked anyone with dashcam footage to get in touch.
