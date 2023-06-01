Coach, 90, awarded judo's second highest grade
A 90-year-old man has been awarded a ninth dan in judo, which is the second highest grade in the sport.
Michael Leigh set up the Kin Ryu Judo Club in Crawley, West Sussex, in 1976.
He has since coached thousands of children and adults in the town, some of whom have gone on to represent their country.
Mr Leigh said the achievement - shared with only five others in the UK - was "a great honour".
Dan grades are awarded to judo practitioners who have achieved a black belt, and there are 10 in total.
Mr Leigh said that at one point he had the "largest club in the country" with 520 members and bases in Crawley, Horley and Horsham.
"I've had a very interesting life, I've been to about 160 countries," he said, adding that it had been a "wonderful journey".
Mr Leigh started practicing judo in London in 1955 and was a reserve for the 1964 Tokyo Olympics.
He went on to become the chairman of British Judo for two terms, a national coach and an international referee.
The Crawley coach also worked hard to make the sport more inclusive, setting up a championship for older players and a special needs working party.
Martin Rivers, who now co-manages the club that Mr Leigh set up, said: "He started the ball rolling to allow everyone, whatever their ability, to have a go."
Of the six people in the UK to hold a ninth dan, Mr Leigh is the oldest, according to Mr Rivers.
Rowena Birch, president of British Judo, said: "Very, very few people ever get to a ninth dan and you don't get it unless you've done something very exceptional."
She said it is "wonderful" to see Mr Leigh recognised for his contribution to the sport, which she said had been "huge" - both in this country and abroad.
Although he occasionally still gets on the mat, Mr Rivers said Mr Leigh - who celebrated his 90 birthday on 25 May - was "more of an oracle now".
