Jersey to borrow money for new hospital at Overdale
Ministers in Jersey say they will borrow money to pay for new hospital buildings at Overdale.
The Government of Jersey is planning a new acute hospital with emergency care at Overdale by 2028.
Infrastructure Minister Tom Binet said experts had advised using an existing credit facility for up to seven years to fund the plan.
He said it would help the States manage its cash flow and maintain its credit rating.
Mr Binet said as many as 20 separate hospital building projects could be proposed over the next 10 years.
The in-patient facility at Overdale would cost "a good deal less" than a previous budget of £800m, he added.
But he said the total cost of all the facilities across multiple sites and over 10 years was "very likely" to cost more than that.
