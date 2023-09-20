She said her daughter had Angelman syndrome, epilepsy, type 2 respiratory failure, osteoporosis, scoliosis and learning difficulties.

Bonita was found to have cataracts in both eyes earlier this year and a device - called a VNS - previously implanted in her chest to stop epileptic seizures must have its battery changed, so a combined operation involving neurological, ophthalmology and respiratory consultants was scheduled.

The first was due on 22 July at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham, but was cancelled due to strikes. It was rebooked on 14 September, but cancelled on the day due to someone not booking an ICU bed, Ms Whelan Archer said.

A third appointment was made for Thursday, but she said she had a call on Tuesday informing her it had been cancelled again due to strikes.

"If she doesn't have this operation soon, she's going to lose her eyesight because of the severity of these cataracts," Bonita's mother said.

"Plus if she doesn't have the battery changed in the VNS, she'll start having seizures to a point where it could endanger her life.

"So we're in an awful situation and that's where we're at."

Ms Whelan Archer said the latest letdown felt like she had been "kicked in the stomach", describing it almost like losing someone.