A motorcyclist has died in a two-vehicle collision in Watford.

A red Honda motorcycle and a grey Mercedes A180 crashed on Stephenson Way, near the junction with Colonial Way, at about 20:00 BST on Saturday.

The 19-year-old man riding the motorcycle died at the scene, Hertfordshire Police said.

The force has called for witnesses to come forward, including those with dashcam footage or who saw the movements of either vehicle before the crash.