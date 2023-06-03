A man has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a van and a motorbike.

Police were called to the A494 near Llanuwchllyn, Gwynedd, at about 12:10 BST.

North Wales Police said a German-registered white BMW motorcycle and a silver Mercedes Vito van crashed.

An air ambulance was called to the scene from where the motorcyclist was taken to Royal Stoke Hospital, the Welsh Ambulance Service said.