Police appeal after man exposes himself on dance floor

Watersplash Beach Bar & Diner St Ouen's Bay

The force have asked for witnesses to contact them to aid its investigation

Police are appealing for information after a man allegedly exposed himself on a dance floor in Jersey.

States of Jersey Police said the incident happened at 12:05 BST on Sunday at the Watersplash Beach Bar and Diner.

The man is described as having tattoos around his neck and was wearing cream coloured shorts, a dark polo-shirt and a baseball cap.

Officers have asked for witnesses to contact them to aid their investigation.

