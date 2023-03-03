Green light for new SEND school after grant success
- Published
A new school for children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in Leicestershire will be built after a successful funding bid.
The county council said it had seen a 54% increase in demand for special needs provision since 2019.
The 90-place school will be in Quorn and serve the wider north west area of the county.
Officials said the government's Special Free School programme would fully cover the cost but there was currently no completion date.
'Thrilled'
When opened, the school will have pupils from Key Stages 2-4 on its roll but will also support pupils into post-16 progression, the council said.
Deborah Taylor, cabinet member for children and families, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with this news. It is vital that we take advantage of any opportunities we have for government funding to increase the SEND offer in the county.
“The pressures we face in Leicestershire are mirrored across the country and our teams are working incredibly hard to support children and young people with SEND.”
She added Leicestershire's rise in demand was well above the national average of 38% and further increases are predicted by 2026.