'Major fish kill' investigation in County Donegal
The Glenagannon River is approximately nine miles long and flows through the village of Carndonagh into Trawbreaga Bay.
About 2,250 juvenile brown trout and Atlantic salmon have been killed
The fish kill covered approximately four kilometres of the river
An investigation has been launched following a "major fish kill" at a County Donegal river.
Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) has said about 2,250 juvenile brown trout and Atlantic salmon have been killed in an incident at the Glenagannon River.
The IFI, which is responsible for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitats in the Republic of Ireland, said its north-west teams were alerted to the incident by a member of the public on Friday.
The fish kill covered approximately four kilometres of the river and comprised several year classes of fish, the IFI said.
The dead fish have subsequently been removed from the river, it added.
The agency said it was "following a definite line of inquiry" to determine the cause of the kill, which may result in legal proceedings being initiated.
Noel Carr, secretary of the Federation of Irish Salmon and Sea Trout Anglers, told BBC News NI that the fish kill was "soul-destroying".
"This has set the river back by about 10 years now," Mr Carr said.
"You're talking about two-life cycles of salmon lost just like that."
Mr Carr said the river was under a conservation order and was currently in the process of recovering.
He described the sheer amount of fish killed as incredibly concerning and hoped the IFI investigation will discover the cause of the kill as soon as possible.