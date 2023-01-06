Health service pressure in Dumfries and Galloway to last for weeks
Pressure on NHS services in Dumfries and Galloway is likely to last for weeks, health chiefs have warned.
Dumfries and Galloway's health and social care partnership (DGHSCP) is making "day by day" decisions on its ability to deliver planned surgery.
It said the pressures - greater than during the peak of the Covid pandemic - were being driven by factors including high rates of flu and respiratory illness.
The health board said the situation was unlikely to improve "for some weeks".
It said the late cancellation of surgery was distressing for patients but it reflected "the prioritisation of those with the most immediate and pressing need".
The health board said it was also looking at ways to speed up discharging patients.
"At this very challenging time, our priority has to be to minimise the risk of harm to individuals," said DGHSCP chief officer Julie White.
"Today, well over 100 people are in hospital beds whose needs could be better met at home or in a homely setting, important operations are being cancelled and our emergency departments are under significant strain.
"Our GP practices, mental health teams and community-based health and social care teams are also experiencing unprecedented demands."
She said the "primary consideration" was not facilities or equipment but having enough staff to provide treatment and care to the people who need it most.
"At this time, difficult decisions will need to be taken to ensure our staff can help meet the most urgent need and to ensure that our hospital has the capacity to deal with the next emergency attendance," she added.