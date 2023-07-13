An 18-year-old charged with the murder of a teenager has been named by police.

Tyler Hunt, from Swindon, is one of two people accused of killing Owen Dunn, 18, on 4 December.

Mr Dunn died after being stabbed in Mazurek Way, in the Haydon End area of the town.

Mr Hunt and a 15-year-old boy - who cannot be named due to his age - have both denied his murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

Mr Hunt could not be named previously because he was under 18-years-old.

The pair will be held in custody until their trial on 14 November.