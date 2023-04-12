Abba tribute act to take a chance on new Benny
At a glance
Abba tribute act UK Björn are on the lookout for a new Benny to join their group
The Alsager-based act said their current keyboardist was leaving after turning 63
The group said his replacement would not need to be an Abba aficionado
An Abba tribute act is looking to take a chance on a new keyboard player to join their line-up.
Alsager-based UK Björn is made up of husband and wife Steve and Kerri Robinson and bandmates Catherine De Sousa and Jeremy Jones.
At 63, Mr Jones, the group's Benny, is "too old" and "finding it a bit much," Mr and Mrs Robinson said.
The couple said their new recruit would not need any prior "Abba experience", but would need to be a confident player and performer.
Mrs Robinson has been performing as part of an Abba tribute act since 2002, but formed UK Björn in 2011 after marrying her husband.
Mr Jones joined the line-up as Benny five years ago, but is now thinking of retiring his flares, the couple said.
"It's not the on-stage bit, I think if he could do the on-stage bit he'd stay with us forever, it's all the equipment," said Mrs Robinson.
"People don't see the other side of it. You arrive at a show two hours before the guests do and you've got a couple hours setting up and then you've got a couple of hours at the end and it's big heavy equipment.
"Bless him, it's time to wind down a little bit."
The group said they were looking for someone in their 40s or 50s who would be able to manage the physical demands of the act.
"It's confidence primarily," said Mrs Robinson about what they were looking for in their new bandmate.
"We're looking for a player - we're not a miming act, we all do our thing live on stage.
"What we need is someone just like the real Benny was, who's prepared to bounce around a little bit and interact with the other members on stage - that's where we're struggling a little bit."