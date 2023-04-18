Charges at council-run city car parks set to rise
Parking charges at all six council-run car parks in Nottingham city centre are set to rise.
The increase comes after Nottingham City Council approved its budget proposals to fill a £32.2m black hole in 2023/24 earlier this month.
The new car parking tariffs will come into operation on 2 May and rises range from 20p up to £2 depending on the duration.
The authority also plans to axe 110 full-time equivalent job posts and introduce a 5% council tax rise.
The new parking charges will be introduced across the council's multi-storey facilities including Trinity Square Car Park, the Lace Market Car Park and Broad Marsh Car Park, the Local Democracy Reporting Service, external said.
Prices will also increase at street-level car parks including Curzon Street Car Park, Nottingham Castle Car Park and Sneinton Car Park.
'Below competitors'
Parking at the sites will now cost between £2 and £5.20 rather than between £1.70 and £4.60 for two hours.
For four hours, it will now cost between £4.80 and £7.20 rather than between £4.50 and £6.80.
A city council spokesperson said: "Along with all car park operators, we constantly review our prices and have endeavoured to keep increases low despite the rising cost of inflation.
"We remain below our competitors for many tariffs and continue to provide offers such as the early bird discount at Broad Marsh Car Park."
NCP's multi-storey car parks in the city centre cost between £11.85 and £17.85 for two hours and between £17.95 and £21.95 for four hours.