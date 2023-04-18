Parking charges at all six council-run car parks in Nottingham city centre are set to rise.

The increase comes after Nottingham City Council approved its budget proposals to fill a £32.2m black hole in 2023/24 earlier this month.

The new car parking tariffs will come into operation on 2 May and rises range from 20p up to £2 depending on the duration.

The authority also plans to axe 110 full-time equivalent job posts and introduce a 5% council tax rise.