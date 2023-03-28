Newly opened restaurant gets Michelin Star
A restaurant has been awarded a Michelin star after only opening a year ago.
Grace and Savour in Hampton in Arden, near Solihull, is run by husband and wife David and Annette Taylor.
They were one of 20 restaurants to receive one star at a Michelin Guide ceremony earlier.
Head chef Mr Taylor said, "The Michelin Star is the cherry on top of it all.
"We're really proud of what we do and we're going to keep on making it a better experience."
"It's just been an incredible year...it's definitely been crazy," he added.
Grace and Savour joins the restaurant 'Smoke' in the grounds of Hampton Manor.
It comes as the manor closed its Michelin-starred restaurant Peels last year after nearly 14 years.
Grace and Savour has received multiple awards in the past year such as being named the best restaurant in the country by SquareMeal.
A Michelin Star is awarded to restaurants offering outstanding cooking.