A restaurant has been awarded a Michelin star after only opening a year ago.

Grace and Savour in Hampton in Arden, near Solihull, is run by husband and wife David and Annette Taylor.

They were one of 20 restaurants to receive one star at a Michelin Guide ceremony earlier.

Head chef Mr Taylor said, "The Michelin Star is the cherry on top of it all.

"We're really proud of what we do and we're going to keep on making it a better experience."