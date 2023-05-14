Hundreds of hardy competitors battled their way across a muddy riverbed to raise money for charity.

The Maldon Mud Race sees participants run, leap and crawl across a 400m (1,312ft) stretch of the River Blackwater in Essex at low tide as they look to be crowned the winner.

The annual event, which started 50 years ago, attracts people from across Europe and raises tens of thousands of pounds for good causes.

Dylan Hedgecock, from Maldon, said it was "hard" but everyone was an "inspiration to each other".