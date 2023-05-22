Cathedral's peregrine chicks tagged for research
At a glance
Four peregrine falcon chicks have been tagged
The chicks hatched at Worcester Cathedral at the end of April
Their lives so far in their nest have been live-streamed online
Researchers can track them as they fly the nest
- Published
Four peregrine falcon chicks have been tagged by researchers so they can be tracked once they fly the nest.
The chicks hatched at Worcester Cathedral at the end of April with their lives so far live-streamed online, external.
Researchers added small rings to their legs meaning they will be able to monitor their progress.
Peregrine falcon chicks usually fledge about 45-50 days after they hatch.
"It is hard work," said volunteer and ecologist Jessica Stuart-Smith.
"They’re not always well behaved."
The chicks were collected by professionals from their nest box near the cathedral's tower earlier.
"What they do, they put a net over them so they’re safe from falling off the edge and put them in a cloth bag to bring them inside," said volunteer Dave Grubb.
"Once they’ve got them in the bag they’re in the dark so that will calm them down."
The birds were then brought inside for about 30 minutes for the tags to be added.
The chicks hatched after a pair of birds, who returned to the site to nest in 2022 after an absence of 12 years, returned again this year.
Staff built a nest for them and set up a camera to watch their development.
At just over four weeks old, the chicks are already about a foot tall and covered in soft black and white feathers.
"It's nice to be up close and personal with peregrines," said Ms Stuart-Smith.
"It’s all about the bird welfare at the end of the day so just getting it done as quickly and calmly as possible.
"Fingers crossed we get a sighting of them after they fledge."