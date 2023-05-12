More than 1,600 parking fines have been issued at a Derby leisure centre since it opened in 2022.

The penalties have been handed out in the 12 months since the £42m Moorways Sports Village opened its doors, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

Visitors get three hours' free parking if they enter their vehicle registrations but face fines for staying longer if they do not pay and display.

Derby City Council said the new centre had been popular and the "overwhelming majority" of drivers had abided by its parking rules.