Teenager sexually assaulted in park
A 17-year-old girl has been sexually assaulted by a man in a park.
It happened in Fife Street Park, Nuneaton, near to the Mount Street entrance, at about 02:30 GMT on Monday.
She was treated by paramedics who reported the incident to police.
"This has been deeply traumatising for the victim," said Det Insp Owen Fell from Warwickshire Police.
The force is appealing for information and would like to hear from anyone, who was in the area at the time, with mobile phone, dash cam or CCTV footage.
"We understand the concern it will cause in the local area," Mr Fell said.