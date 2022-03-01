Boy, six, injured in cliff fall near monument
At a glance
A man and a boy were injured after falling 300ft near a well-known Highlands monument.
The boy, six, fractured a leg in the fall on Fyrish Hill in Easter Ross.
He had to be lowered in a stretcher to a forest track and then carried to a coastguard helicopter.
The man was able to walk to waiting ambulance before also being taken to hospital.
A six-year-old boy and a man, 29, were injured after falling 300ft (91m) from a cliff at the Fyrish Monument in Easter Ross.
The police, ambulance service, coastguard and Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Team, external were alerted to the accident at about 18:45 on Sunday.
The boy fractured a leg in the fall on the south side of Fyrish Hill near Evanton.
He was placed in a stretcher but due to the terrain a coastguard helicopter could not reach him.
Mountain rescuers lowered him to a forestry track and he was carried to a farm from where the helicopter could then fly him to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness.
The man was able to walk to an ambulance before being driven to Raigmore.
Dundonnell MRT said the rescue had been a joint effort.
The team said it wished both casualties a speedy recovery.