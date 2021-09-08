An ambulance service has been getting a call every 25 seconds, it has revealed.

South Western Ambulance Service (SWASFT) said warm weather and high visitor numbers to the south-west of England were behind the calls on Monday.

Crews were facing the "highest level of sustained demand on our 999 service we have ever known", said chief executive Will Warrender.

He urged people only to call 999 in a life-threatening emergency.

SWASFT, which covers Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, Devon, Somerset, Dorset, Bristol, Wiltshire, Gloucestershire, said there were 3,511 incidents on Monday, "one of the busiest days in our history".

It followed a "very busy" weekend when there were nearly 3,300 incidents a day, or nearly 140 an hour.

The number of incidents is up 15% on the same time last year and 26.1% higher than the same time two years ago.

The service blamed "a combination of factors including continued high visitor numbers in the region and the warm weather".