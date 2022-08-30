An exclusion zone has been placed around a sunken salmon feed barge off Skye because of potentially toxic gases.

The vessel was being used by Faroese fish farming company Bakkafrost when it sank on the outskirts of Portree harbour in November during Storm Arwen.

Bakkafrost has been working on a recovery plan since the sinking.

It said hydrogen sulphide, a gas known for smelling like rotten eggs, had been detected - a consequence of the barge's submerged cargo degrading.

The 500m (1,640ft) exclusion zone has been place around the wreck site as a precaution.

Police Scotland said it was aware of a gas leak, but that it was not considered to have posed a risk to the public.

Bakkafrost said it was working on salvaging the barge safely.