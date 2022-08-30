'Rotten egg' gas leaking from fish feed barge wreck
An exclusion zone has been placed around a sunken salmon feed barge off Skye because of potentially toxic gases.
The vessel was being used by Faroese fish farming company Bakkafrost when it sank on the outskirts of Portree harbour in November during Storm Arwen.
Bakkafrost has been working on a recovery plan since the sinking.
It said hydrogen sulphide, a gas known for smelling like rotten eggs, had been detected - a consequence of the barge's submerged cargo degrading.
The 500m (1,640ft) exclusion zone has been place around the wreck site as a precaution.
Police Scotland said it was aware of a gas leak, but that it was not considered to have posed a risk to the public.
Bakkafrost said it was working on salvaging the barge safely.
'Safe conclusion'
Insp Ross McCartney, of Police Scotland, said: "We are aware of a leak of gas from a sunken vessel off Portree Harbour.
"Multi-agency discussions have taken place and plans are ongoing to safely recover the vessel."
Bakkafrost said as part of the salvage operation gas would be vented to reduce any potential risk.
It said: "All relevant authorities are being kept informed of progress on the recovery operation and we will continue to work together with experts to ensure a safe conclusion to the operation.
“Bakkafrost is fully committed to ensuring public safety in relation to all of its operations, vessels and equipment and we are addressing the removal of any gas as a priority.”