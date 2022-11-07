A﻿lmost 90% of those living with long Covid in Ireland have not returned to their pre-Covid level of health, according to a new report.

The study of 988 participants was carried out by APC Microbiome Ireland, a research centre based at University College Cork (UCC), in conjunction with Cork University Hospital and Long Covid Advocacy Ireland.

It found that more than two-thirds of participants in the study continued to experience fatigue, memory problems, chest pain, stomach upset, and muscle pain.

Those surveyed also reported that they were suffering from new symptoms that had not been present before catching Covid.

These included tinnitus (38%), mouth ulcers (28%), new allergies (16%) and sexual dysfunction (13%).

They said these prolonged symptoms can significantly impact their quality of life, affect their ability to work and cause significant disability.