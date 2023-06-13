The family of a man who died in a crash say he was “well loved and will be missed deeply by all” .

Emergency services were called to the crash involving a white Ford Transit van on the A472, near Tredomen, Caerphilly county, at about 14:20 BST on 6 June.

Darran Medd, 56, from Merthyr Tydfil, died at the scene.

Gwent Police are appealing for any motorists who were travelling on the A472 at the time to contact them.