Brighton and Hove Albion has banned its players from taking selfies with fans after “dangerous” overcrowding and incidents of abuse.

The club has also stopped players from signing autographs before and after matches.

“All players have been instructed by the club not to sign or pose for selfies when arriving or leaving the stadium or training ground – as it is no longer safe to do so,” a club spokesperson sad.

“Supporter safety is a number one priority.”