A woman in her 70s needed medical treatment after a dog bit her hand as she walked with a friend in a Derbyshire village.

Police said the attack happened in Station Road, Draycott, at about 11:40 BST on 5 September.

The pair had passed a man with a dog, believed to be a Rottweiler, when it attacked her.

The injury is not thought to be serious but Derbyshire Police have appealed for witnesses.

