A school in Warwickshire has said it will open as planned next week, despite one of its buildings including a type of concrete at the centre of safety concerns.

The government has ordered more than 100 schools, nurseries and colleges in England with reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) to shut affected buildings immediately until safety measures are introduced.

Outwoods Primary School in Atherstone is the only school in Warwickshire affected, the county council said.

However, unlike many other schools across the UK, the local authority said mitigating measures had already been introduced at Outwoods.