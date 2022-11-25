C﻿ars look set to be banned from one of Inverness' busiest city centre streets.

Councillors have voted in favour of a Highland Council plans to restrict traffic on Academy Street to buses, taxis, delivery vehicles and blue badge holders.

T﻿he move is aimed at creating a better environment for walking and cycling.

A﻿cademy Street is one of Inverness' oldest streets, and has in the past been named one of Scotland's most polluted, according to research by Friends of the Earth Scotland.

C﻿ity councillor Ken Gowans said the proposals, known as option B, marked a significant step forward.

He said: "Some people have said choosing option B will break the city. I think quite the reverse, I think it will make the city."

Fellow councillor Alasdair Christie raised concerns about the ban on private vehicles and said it would lead to greater congestion on other roads.

The organisation I﻿nverness Business Improvement District said while it shared the council's aspirations to reduce emissions and revamp the streetscape, it had worries about the economic impact on struggling businesses.

D﻿irector Lorraine Bremner McBride said there had been no consultation on option B.

Academy Street is part of Inverness' Old Town.

A﻿ foundry that had dominated the street since the 1870s was involved in welding underwater oil pipes for supplying Allied forces during D-Day in World War Two.