The first Irish bank holiday to be named after a woman is taking place in the Republic of Ireland.

St Brigid is one of Ireland's three patron saints, along with St Patrick and St Columcille.

The group Herstory worked on a three-year campaign to get the public holiday introduced.

The holiday will be held on the first Monday in every February except where 1 February falls on a Friday.

A number of events have already taken place across Ireland to celebrate the occasion, including a festival of light show by Herstory in which images of Irish heroines were projected onto landmarks.