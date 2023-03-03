A fire broke out on a Jersey bus carrying passengers just before 07:00 GMT.

About 12 people were onboard and they left the bus when it stopped near L'Horizon Hotel on St Brelade's Bay.

LibertyBus said no passengers had been injured.

Emergency services confirmed the back of the bus, around the engine, was well alight when they arrived.

LibertyBus confirmed a recovery vehicle had removed the damaged bus, but no buses would be going into St Brelade until further notice.