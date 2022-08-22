Ms Jones said discovering the lamb had been a surprise.

"Anyone passing, running, cycling, or even walking on the opposite side of the road would only have heard the bleating, not realising where it came from," she said."

"I rang my husband, Philip, who came out.

"He contacted the farmer who owned the field, who in turn contacted the owner of the sheep, who came with his trailer.

"Between them, they picked it up by its wool, popped it in the trailer. "

Ms Jones, who talked to the lamb to keep it calm while help was on the way, said she was "very happy" to see it rescued.