Council considers charging for garden waste collection service
South Hams District Council to consider ending its free garden waste collections
The council could charge £49 per year for an 11-month biweekly collection service
If approved, the free service would stop on 31 October 2022
A council in Devon is considering charging for its free garden waste collection service.
South Hams District councillors will decide whether to charge £49 a year for an 11-month biweekly collection service from spring 2023.
It said increased operating costs and inflation in the price of fuel and wages were reasons for the possible charge.
Councillors are set to discuss the idea at a meeting on 15 September.
South Hams Executive Member for the Environment Keith Baldry said ceasing the free service would ease financial pressures.
He said: “When the council decided to bring the waste service back in-house, that comes with the reality of increased costs.
'Not easy decision'
"With such high inflation, we’ve been left with no choice but to consider every way we can to balance the budget.
"This will not be an easy decision either way and one that residents can know will be taken with the utmost thought and deliberation.”
The council said introducing the charge from 31 October would bring it in line with other districts in Devon.
The council says it will invest £200,000 into new community composting sites to offer an alternative to the collection service.