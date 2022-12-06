The growing city that lost 62 shops in two years

Bond Street in ChelmsfordPeter Walker/BBC

The long-awaited Bond Street development in Chelmsford was opened in 2016

Peter Walker
BBC News, East

The ever-changing commuter belt city of Chelmsford - the county town of Essex - has experienced one of the country's most severe declines in its number of shops.

Total retail units have decreased from 822 to 760, which at -7.5%, represented the eighth largest percentage decline of any UK district.

T﻿he Ordnance Survey research, which compared the net change between the first quarters of 2020 and 2022, also showed a 13.1% increase in cafes, snack bars and tearooms in Chelmsford.

T﻿he media regulator Ofcom previously reported a 48% increase in online shopping sales during the pandemic.

Peter Walker/BBC

James Shilingis, who runs a small business, said he wanted to see more independent shops in the city centre

Chelmsford, which pedestrianised its high street in the 1990s, was given city status in 2012.

T﻿he long-awaited Bond Street development, anchored by a three-storey John Lewis outlet, opened in 2016.

'﻿So expensive'

James Shilingis, speaking to the BBC in Bond Street, said the city looked more "empty" following the closure of Debenhams, Topshop and GAME stores.

"﻿There's loads of big retail units around but there's not really anything in the town centre for smaller local businesses to come and promote themselves," said the 36-year-old, who runs a cosmetics businesses out of a unit in nearby Great Baddow.

"﻿I think a lot of that is the rents and rates.

"It's so expensive to have a retail premises now that people stop bothering and are sticking to online because there are much fewer overheads."

Peter Walker/BBC

﻿Dani Cooper, a hairdresser, said it was difficult finding the right item of clothing at some of the chains in the city centre

Hairdresser D﻿anni Cooper, 26, said she was struggling to find Christmas presents in the city centre because shops were out of stock.

"﻿A few more independent stores would be nice," said Ms Cooper.

M﻿yra Heuer, 80, who has lived in Chelmsford for 40 years, said the city lacked charity shops and "little dress shops" but added: "﻿I can say nothing but good about how it's changed.

"There are some empty shops but I think it's lovely - we have cafes, we have coffee bars and we have restaurants."

Peter Walker/BBC

M﻿yra Heuer, 80, who has lived in Chelmsford for 40 years, has mostly welcomed the changes to the city's retail offer

Peter Walker/BBC

P﻿auline Stevens said it made more sense to have a coffee at home, rather than pay café prices

Pauline Stevens, 76, said she only used the city centre to pay her bills via a High Street bank, but said: "W﻿e need the shops, people need different stuff don't they?

"They can have their coffee at home for the prices they charge here."

J﻿ohn Salmon, 82, a former design engineer from Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire, said: "I think it has lost a bit of character and it misses Debenhams, because it was a focal point of the town, but beyond that, it's okay.

Peter Walker/BBC

J﻿ohn Salmon said Chelmsford High Street, which was pedestrianised along with part of Moulsham Street in the 1990s, was a "comfy place" to walk around

The OS research also showed the C﻿M2 postcode, which includes Moulsham Street - traditionally prided for its independents - had 18 more eating and drinking units, but 34 fewer retail shops.

It also showed a 6.5% increase in hair and beauty shops across the district, from 215 to 229.

S﻿ara Tupper, manager at the Chelmsford Business Improvement District (BID), said: "We would love there to be a massive retail offering in the city centre, but as we move into the digital age, where online is so convenient, I think businesses are embracing both the physical and online presence."

She pointed out that the Chelmsford BID arranged its Concrete Canvas street art festival, Green City family events and a Monster Invasionall this summer - the latter of which she said increased city centre footfall by 20% the week it launched.

