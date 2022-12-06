The growing city that lost 62 shops in two years
The ever-changing commuter belt city of Chelmsford - the county town of Essex - has experienced one of the country's most severe declines in its number of shops.
Total retail units have decreased from 822 to 760, which at -7.5%, represented the eighth largest percentage decline of any UK district.
The Ordnance Survey research, which compared the net change between the first quarters of 2020 and 2022, also showed a 13.1% increase in cafes, snack bars and tearooms in Chelmsford.
The media regulator Ofcom previously reported a 48% increase in online shopping sales during the pandemic.
Chelmsford, which pedestrianised its high street in the 1990s, was given city status in 2012.
The long-awaited Bond Street development, anchored by a three-storey John Lewis outlet, opened in 2016.
'So expensive'
James Shilingis, speaking to the BBC in Bond Street, said the city looked more "empty" following the closure of Debenhams, Topshop and GAME stores.
"There's loads of big retail units around but there's not really anything in the town centre for smaller local businesses to come and promote themselves," said the 36-year-old, who runs a cosmetics businesses out of a unit in nearby Great Baddow.
"I think a lot of that is the rents and rates.
"It's so expensive to have a retail premises now that people stop bothering and are sticking to online because there are much fewer overheads."
Hairdresser Danni Cooper, 26, said she was struggling to find Christmas presents in the city centre because shops were out of stock.
"A few more independent stores would be nice," said Ms Cooper.
Myra Heuer, 80, who has lived in Chelmsford for 40 years, said the city lacked charity shops and "little dress shops" but added: "I can say nothing but good about how it's changed.
"There are some empty shops but I think it's lovely - we have cafes, we have coffee bars and we have restaurants."
Pauline Stevens, 76, said she only used the city centre to pay her bills via a High Street bank, but said: "We need the shops, people need different stuff don't they?
"They can have their coffee at home for the prices they charge here."
John Salmon, 82, a former design engineer from Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire, said: "I think it has lost a bit of character and it misses Debenhams, because it was a focal point of the town, but beyond that, it's okay.
The OS research also showed the CM2 postcode, which includes Moulsham Street - traditionally prided for its independents - had 18 more eating and drinking units, but 34 fewer retail shops.
It also showed a 6.5% increase in hair and beauty shops across the district, from 215 to 229.
Sara Tupper, manager at the Chelmsford Business Improvement District (BID), said: "We would love there to be a massive retail offering in the city centre, but as we move into the digital age, where online is so convenient, I think businesses are embracing both the physical and online presence."
She pointed out that the Chelmsford BID arranged its Concrete Canvas street art festival, external, Green City family events and a Monster Invasion, externalall this summer - the latter of which she said increased city centre footfall by 20% the week it launched.
