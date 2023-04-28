E-scooters return to Birmingham in new trial
E-scooters will be making a comeback to Birmingham streets after a new provider was appointed for a second trial scheme.
Transport for West Midlands (TfWM) confirmed transport operator Beryl was awarded the contract to deliver the latest hire project from June.
The rollout of provision in the city is due to be delivered in stages.
The previous trial provided by Swedish company Voi came to an end in March.
TfWM has issued a reminder that only e-scooters hired via the approved scheme can be ridden on the highway and in public places.
The schemes operate in trial capacity until permanent legislation comes forward to regulate such systems.
Once the latest trial begins, the e-scooters will be available to hire alongside the West Midlands Cycle Hire project under the Beryl app.
The company already runs three Department for Transport-sanctioned e-scooter hire schemes in partnership with Norfolk County Council, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council and the Isle of Wight Council.
It also runs bike, e-bike and e-cargo bike hire schemes in Watford, Hereford, Hackney, Westminster, Greater Manchester, Cornwall, Plymouth, Brighton and Solent and provide the technology for London's Santander Bikes.
Phil Edwards, assistant director of transport and connectivity at Birmingham City Council, welcomed the announcement under plans to "drastically reduce the reliance on cars" locally.
The electric vehicles have previously sparked safety concerns following a number of incidents across the region.
Celine Fraser-Pinnock, the mother of a 20-year-old man who died in an e-scooter crash, has called for mandatory hazard-perception lessons for riders and a limit of one person per scooter.
In December last year, a 12-year-old boy died after the electric scooter he was riding collided with a bus in Birmingham.
Two months later, a teenage boy suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash involving an e-scooter and a car in the city.
