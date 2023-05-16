A pub bouncer who planted a fake bomb in a Wetherspoons toilet so he could "play the hero" has been jailed.

Stephen Oliphant, 25, raised the alarm after telling people he found the device at the Hat and Feathers pub in Seaham, County Durham, in November 2021.

The busy venue was evacuated but an army bomb squad discovered the bomb was made from items including a bingo dabber.

Oliphant, of Stanley Street, Houghton-le-Spring, admitted a charge of making a bomb hoax, placing an article with intent, and was jailed for 12 months.